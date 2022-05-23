New Tchia Gameplay Footage Shared To Ease The Pain Of Its Delay

Fans looking forward to the release of oceanic-themed indie game Tchia were left a bit disappointed last week after it was revealed that the game wouldn’t be ready for its release window of this year. Instead, it was confirmed that Tchia would need a bit more time to be fully polished and prepared for launch and that it would be coming to PlayStation consoles and PC in early 2023.

Now, to presumably sweeten things for the game’s eager fan base, developers Awaceb have today shared a new gameplay mini-feature showcasing some of the game’s ocean exploration and island visuals players can look forward to seeing. You can check out the new gameplay snippet right here for a taste of what’s to come.

In the clip, players can see some of the sailing skills Tchia offers, as well as diving and tropical ocean swimming. It all looks gorgeous and incredibly chilled out. Also shown in the trailer are some of the customisation options players will have at their disposal for making Tchia’s raft their own. It looks like there will be options to change the colours and patterns on the raft’s sails and flag as well as choosing options for paint finishes on the wood.

Tchia is inspired by the islands of New Caledonia in the South Pacific, and ever since the last gameplay trailer was showcased at The Game Awards last December, it’s all been pretty quiet in terms of updates. With the news of the game’s release window delay causing some small waves of disappointment, hopefully, those keen to set sail around the beautiful archipelago in-game will be reassured by today’s gameplay snippet.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for further updates on Tchia as development continues ahead of the game’s planned release at some time in early 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Source