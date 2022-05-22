Deadcraft Gets A New Launch Trailer

Deadcraft, the latest zombie survival-action game from XSEED and Marvelous, has now released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. To coincide with the release, the developers have also released a launch trailer showcasing some of the games best features, which you can check out below:

Welcome to DEADCRAFT, a new twist on the zombie survival-action genre!



In a world ravaged by a deadly virus, half-zombie Reid must survive not only by taking an axe, weedwhacker— anything he can get his hands on—to hordes of the undead, but by growing some zombie followers of his own.

Choose your allies and enemies wisely as you try to make it through the apocalypse alive!

Undead Action

Use Reid’s half-zombie side to unleash devastating powers in battle. Whether your targets are human or undead, crush all who stand in your way!

Zombie Crafting

Collect and plant the corpses of your enemies to grow your very own zombie workers, then scavenge for materials to create all manner of weapons, tools—even some post-apocalyptic cuisine. Don’t stop until you’ve built an unstoppable undead army!

Survival at Any Cost

You won’t survive a day in the wasteland without food and water—earn your living by helping others, or simply take what you want by force.