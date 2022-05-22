State of Decay 2 Has Hit 10+ Million Players

The other day, State of Decay 2 celebrated its fourth birthday. That’s nothing too special, games turn 4 all the time. There are in fact much older games, but not many of those games can boast the massive fan following that State of Decay 2 can.

Recently State of Decay 2’s Twitter account, in celebration of the game’s 4th birthday, shared a short summary of what’s transpired since the game’s initial release. The results of which are certainly impressive. Firstly the developers are to be commended on 30 updates! That kind of support is quite a contribution to the players. 10 Million to be exact, that’s right, a whole 10 Million people have enjoyed 30 updates and cumulatively put to rest 1.8 million Juggernauts and slain 2.6 million zombies. Here’s the Twitter post so you can see it and the included video for yourself!