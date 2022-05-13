Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Is Getting An Armoury Building

A new update is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla soon and it looks like players may be getting a new kind of building for their Ravensthorpe settlement. With the Ostara festival of spring having just finished yesterday, the game will soon be getting an injection of new content with title update 1.5.2. It’s also been confirmed that players will be getting a brand new armoury building as part of the update.

The armoury will be able to accommodate up to five loadouts of weapons and gives players somewhere to showcase their collected and favoured gear sets on display. Players will also be able to customise the gear sets on display on different mannequins within the armoury. After having displayed their favourite armour and weapons, players will then be able to freely switch between any of these five displayed loadouts from anywhere on the map.

This will be pretty useful considering the massive amount of collectable armour and gear sets in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. More importantly, it will mean that players can now quickly shift sets of gear to suit different encounters on the fly.

The look and style of the new armoury building were also teased in a short clip on Twitter yesterday. On the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter page, fans were shown a preview of the new building being constructed, ahead of its implementation in-game.

🚧Construction underway🚧



Something interesting is coming soon.⚔️ pic.twitter.com/lLc3RE8ZEi — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 12, 2022

When exactly the update will be put into the game, we’re not sure, but it’s likely to be pretty soon. Ubisoft has also said that the game’s River Raids system will be getting a brand new set of reward items with May’s new update. These will include a new bow, scythe, atgeir, hair, and some new facial hair options.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available now on Xbox Series S, Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia.

