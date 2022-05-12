Rainbow Six Siege Extraction: Nightmare Fog Trailer, Full Reveal Set for May 12th

Ubisoft has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction shooter, which showcases some situations for those who aren’t faint at the heart. Similar to Rainbow Six Siege, players will be tasked with a new threat, however this time it’s not fear of the other team, but rather the unknown.

We are still missing some information, but as we approach the full reveal of Nightmare Fog this Thursday, Ubisoft will definitely be pumping out some new details very soon. The newly released trailer is about a minute long and showcases some teases of what’s to come.

Check out the brand new Nightmare trailer down below:

Operators, we have a situation. What we thought was real isn't anymore. How can we defeat this threat if we cannot even trust our own judgement? This will be a tough one. Stay tuned, the action starts tomorrow!

In related Rainbow Six news, Ubisoft announced earlier this year that the hit first-person shooter will be heading to mobile later this year. Described as “a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise. Rainbow Six Mobile delivers a true Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege experience, where tactical gameplay meets fast-paced action. “ Learn more about the upcoming mobile game right here!

Rainbow Six Siege Extraction: Nightmare Fog’s full reveal is set for later this week on May 12th, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled to gameranx as we will bring you the latest news. Are you excited to see what the Nightmare Fog brings? Let us know your guess down below!

source: YouTube