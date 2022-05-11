Co-Creator Of Ms. Marvel Approves Of MCU Changes?

When it comes to superhero movies, the one thing that most fans agree on is that some changes to the characters are necessary for certain adaptations…as long as they don’t definitively break the lore i a major way. For the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, that might just be the one that breaks the camels back in the MCU.

Because in the comics, Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, is an Inhuman. One who gets transformed via the Terrigen Mist and became the “embiggening” hero that many know and love. But, in the trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series…she apparently gets an item that gives her “cosmic” powers much more in line with Captain Marvel (Kamala’s hero idol). Many fans are uncertain about this.

Enter co-creator of Kamala, Sana Amanat, who said that while she understands fans’ fears, it’s going to be ok:

“Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series,” Amanat began. “Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, “How dare you change the powers!” I know people are upset about it, but as someone who’s probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell.”

“It’s really fun to give Kamala different kinds of powers that feel big in scope and cinematic in a different way. We can do a lot of fun things with her. I don’t want to spoil too much about how she uses her powers, but they’re fun and bouncy. At the same point, the essence of what the powers are in the comics is there, both from a metaphorical standpoint and from a visual standpoint,” she continued. “We’re doing the embiggened fist. We’re doing the elements that make her feel and look kind of crazy, but also really cool. I think it’s going to be familiar to people, but at the same time, different in a fresh and unique way.”

Whether that’s enough to please fans will have to be found out when the series airs, and completes, starting next month.

Source: Entertainment Weekly