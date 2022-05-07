Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 Has Wrapped Filming

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had many successes over its run. Not the least of which is Avengers Endgame which became the biggest box office film of all time. Or Spider-Man No Way Home, which shattered all sorts of records despite the pandemic still raging. But if you’re looking at this from an overall standpoint, one could argue that the Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy is the biggest success, and that is likely to be punctuated by Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 when it comes out in about a year.

We say that because Guardians Of The Galaxy was for the LONGEST time one of the most niche groups in the Marvel Comics universe. And when it was announced, few people knew who they were, or why they should care. Enter James Gunn, who MADE you care about them in the best way possible, and the first two films were major hits for the MCU.

Then…James Gunn came under attack, and Disney prematurely fired him (which led to him doing projects for DC Comics like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker), but fans (and the GOTG crew) fired back and demanded his return, and…it worked!

This brings us to now. Because as you can see in the tweet above, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 has FINALLY finished filming, and the end of the trilogy can now begin its trek to theaters. James Gunn had a lot of praise to give his crew and the actors he worked with, and thanks everyone for the wild ride they’ve been on together.

We still know precious little about the plot for the film outside a few key things. Like how it will tie things up for these characters, how Adam Warlock is going to be in it, and there are a few surprises along the way.

So stay tuned, more is no doubt on the way!

Source: Twitter