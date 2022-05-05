Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord Has a New Suit in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

As many Marvel and Guardians fans probably know, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. has been in production for a while now, with director James Gunn returning for the project. The third movie in the Guardians series has many of our favorites returning such as Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Karen Gillan. A lot about the film is still under wraps but we have received some emotional reactions from the cast members toward the script, and the fact this will be our last Guardians movie.

And apparently, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill (AKA Star-Lord) is going to be sporting a new look with a beard. In new media released picture, we see Chris Pratt spotted in a new costume on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. in Atlanta, Georgia.

This past Monday, Chris Pratt was seen on his phone chatting during a break in filming for the third installment of the Marvel trilogy. He was seen wearing the new costume suit, which we later saw Chris’ co-star Karen Gillan, who plays the blue-skinned Nebula, wearing a similar suit as she prepared for scenes. Many of us are assuming this is the new uniform of the Guardians of the Galaxy team.

So far we don’t know when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. will release for sure, but right now it has a release date of May 5th, 2023. We can also wait excitedly to see the Guardians sooner in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday special later this year. We’ll keep you updated on your favorite Guardians as we learn more.

