AEW Fight Forever Game Over Budget, Cut Features?

Since almost the moment it arrived, All Elite Wrestling has done many things for the wrestling industry as a whole. Including delivering all kinds of great wrestling, ensuring a new promotion for talent to go to, and opening doors (both regular and “forbidden”) to other companies to help promote each other. And now, they’re aiming to make a splash in the video game market with AEW Fight Forever.

However, a report from one of the “dirt sheets” had this to say about the development team and how things are going with the title:

“Sources have indicated that the relationship with Yuke’s and AEW, specifically Kenny Omega, isn’t in the best place at the moment. According to those close to the game’s development, Omega has found himself frustrated and “hating” working with Yuke’s. One person even claimed that it has come across at times like Yuke’s was trying to “take advantage” of an inexperienced Omega in this position.

There have been multiple instances of arguments over the game’s direction as well as constraints on development. AEW has invested significant money into development, but the game is “way over budget” at this point. It even required extra investment, but the specific amount wasn’t mentioned. These budget issues have led to a number of features of the game either being less than originally planned or cut altogether.”

If this is true, that does put a bummer on things. But given the nature of wrestling, you also have to wonder if that’s true (one person on Reddit noted that this report was taken down not long after going up). And if there are issues with development, it could affect not just when AEW Fight Forever comes out, but how well it’s received.

We’ll just have to wait and see what they say and show in the future.

Source: Sports Gamer Online