Final Fantasy XI Event Returns to Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XI walked so that Final Fantasy XIV could run. To pay homage to the MMO that started it all, an event titled The Maiden’s Rhapsody will be coming to XIV from April 28 until May 18, 2022. By completing a few simple quests, players can grab some unique armor perfect for celebrating Final Fantasy XI‘s 20th anniversary.

For those who have played XIV for a long time, this is the same event that took place in 2015, 2017, and 2020. It’s likely that many Warriors of Light will be getting the chance to participate for the first time, however, as the MMO has seen a massive influx of new players over the past year.

Starting on April 28, head to Limsa Lominsa’s Upper Decks and talk to Remumu to begin the event.

Final Fantasy XI was released in Japan on May 16, 2002 for PlayStation 2 and in November for PC. The first massively multiplayer title in the series, it was also the first MMO ever brought to the Xbox 360. Support for the PlayStation 2 and Xbox 360 versions of the game ceased in March 2016, though the game continues to be popular on the PC. Despite being 20 years old, the base monthly subscription price point has remained at $11.95 since its release.

The MMOs most recent major update, Patch 6.1, was released on April 12, 2022. The patch added new main scenario quests, the Dragonsong’s Reprise Ultimate Raid, the Crystalline Conflict PvP mode, and the much-anticipated Myths of the Realm raid. It also introduced a number of job changes, with the largest alterations coming to Samurai and Ninja mains. As expected, plenty of new items, mounts, and minions have also been introduced.

The Final Fantasy series is currently celebrating its 35th anniversary. Square Enix unveiled a special website to commemorate the occasion in March

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source