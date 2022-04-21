Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Team Address Del

More time to make it great 🕷 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 21, 2022

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse was dealt with a major blow yesterday in that the movie is getting delayed. In fact, both parts of it are now officially dated…and delayed. As we reported yesterday, the first part of the sequel films will arrive in June of 2023, while the second part will arrive in March of 2024. A significant delay no matter how you break it down, wouldn’t you say? And as a result of that, many have been wondering why the delay happened at all.

On Twitter, the team behind the films, mainly producer and co-writer Chris Miller, had this to say on the matter: “More time to make it great.”

While that may sound like a “copout” of an answer, they’ve also admitted that this set of films would be even more visually stunning than the original one (which was a trend-setter in many ways). Because this time around, Miles Morales is going to the other universes of other Spider-Men and women and as a result, the team wants to make every single world feel like “one drawn from another artist”.

So if you really think about it, the scale and scope are ones that do indeed need to be handled with care, and if it takes them some extra time to get it done? Then yeah, they need that delay to “make it great”.

Granted, the fans are still right to be sad about this, but when Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse does come back to us, it’ll be great.

In the meantime, here’s the synopsis for the first of the two films:

“Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered.”

Source: Twitter