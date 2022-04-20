Marvel’s Avengers Update Adds Jane Foster Thor As A Playable Hero

Square Enix has announced that update 2.3 is on its way to Marvel’s Avengers and it will add the newly revealed Lady Thor to its action RPG. In a message to fans, developers said, “Now that patch 2.3 is behind us, we’d like to update you on what’s coming up in the near future for the game. This includes some great improvements to the event system as well as our next playable hero Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor!” This addition will be the first new character to join the game since Square Enix introduced Spider-Man in November 2021.

Developers have high hopes for update 2.4, including the following:

To make each event more unique and worth playing, we’re improving and diversifying rewards across events, with each event now rewarding gear from different sets.

Adding Unit rewards to a wider variety of event missions to provide even more ways to earn shipments and cosmetic vendor outfits.

Adding higher power level gear rewards to meta objectives to create another path to gear-up beyond the soft-cap on drops for non-Raid/Omega-Level Threat content.

Meta objectives will grant rewards to your entire eligible roster, not just a single hero, allowing you to gear up your squad while playing your favorite hero.

Jane Foster was first introduced in the Thor comics in the early 1960s. According to Square Enix, “as a fellow wielder of Mjolnir, her suite of abilities will have a lot in common with the Odinson’s, however she will also have elements that are distinctly Jane. More details on how Jane will come to life in our game will be coming in the future.”

Marvel’s Avengers will receive update 2.4 in May, which “will continue to focus on systems improvements with an emphasis on in-game events.” Square Enix also said that update 2.5 would be coming soon after that, although there is no specific timeframe yet. Keep an eye out for Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor joining the game!

Source