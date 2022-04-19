Doctor Strange Director Honestly Thought Character Wouldn’t Get A Movie

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe started, many wondered if it would ever succeed for the most basic of reasons. The characters that they had access to weren’t the most popular in the mainstream. The Avengers may have been their “superhero squad” but the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Spider-Man were the most popular Marvel characters and they were with Sony and Fox at the time. But, they made it work, and now, it’s more of a question of who is going to get brought to the MCU next to get elevated. And a certain someone is shocked that Doctor Strange got that billing.

That person would be none other than the director of the second Doctor Strange movie, Sam Raimi, who admitted that once Strange was a lower ranking in Marve:

“He was like a second or third tier character for Marvel,” Raimi began. “Obviously, their big popular names were Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Captain America, Thor. And because none of those other movies were being made, I actually never imagined they would make a Doctor Strange movie. Just seemed far from possible.”

A fair thing to say, and even when Strange got his first movie, it was hardly the most groundbreaking of films. But with the upcoming Multiverse of Madness movie, he’s got a chance to really make the character shine on a grand scale.

Check out the new synopsis for the movie that comes out on May 6th:

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.'”

