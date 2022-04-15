No More Heroes 3 Coming To PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC!

SUDA 51 is one of the most unique video game creators out there, but easily his most iconic series is No More Heroes. He loves the saga of Travis Touchdown and No More Heroes 3 was there to deliver the ultimate experience in the “garden of insanity”. But, before, it only came out on the Nintendo Switch, meaning that if you don’t have a Switch, you couldn’t play it.

That is about to change this fall as XSeed is bringing the games to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X!

But wait! There will also be a special edition for the title:

“XSEED Games will soon begin taking pre-orders for the physical No More Heroes 3 Day 1 Edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5™, and PS4™ system for a MSRP of $59.99. The Day 1 Edition will include a copy of No More Heroes 3, a 5.3″x7.3″ softcover art book with more than 70 pages of gorgeous artwork, a CD featuring select songs from the soundtrack, and a 7″x4″ Santa Destroy commemorative biker license plate, all housed within a custom box featuring a new original illustration by series artist Yusuke Kozaki.”

So there’s some really cool stuff if you get this game, and you likely won’t regret it as the game is honestly really fun.

Here’s the synopsis for the game:

“Being the “number-one assassin in the world” isn’t what it used to be. Otaku hero Travis Touchdown is back once more, forced out of retirement to defend Santa Destroy, and Earth, in an intergalactic test of might while proving he’s more than just a washed up has-been who talks to his cat. Warm up those beam katanas, tighten the all-new Death Glove, and get ready to partake in outrageous boss battles against the evil Prince FU and his nine alien henchmen as Travis fights his way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings!”

Source: XSeed Games