DC Comics Games To Be “Bolstered” Via Merger

At one point in time, video games based on comic book properties were either basic…or bad. The only exceptions of course being the fighting games that were made like X-Men vs Street Fighter which led of course to Marvel Vs. Capcom. Then, eventually, they got better, and great even. DC Comics was a big part in making that happen, but, they were a bit…linear in who they put into those games and it shows. Now, with the merger with Discovery, the gaming division of DC Entertainment is set to be overhaul.

This comes in line with the news that the Entertainment brand as a whole will be overhauled in regards to their movies and TV shows. But according to reports, Discovery understands full well that DC Comics has put most of their eggs in the basket of Batman and hasn’t done grand scale games for other properties and characters.

If you think about it, the only “wide-scale” DC Comics games that have worked in various capacities was DC Universe Online, the LEGO series with DC, and Injustice. Yes, there is a Suicide Squad game coming out, and a Wonder Woman title is being made, but these are recent additions coming now instead of sooner.

For years, there were rumors of a Superman game being made by Rocksteady (the team behind the Arkham trilogy), but that never became anything. And while Marvel isn’t rivaling them here as much as in the movies (as their Avengers game was…not well received), they still know that they could do better and bring in more studios to make more titles.

We can’t say for certain who will get the push once things start rolling, but at the very least, you can likely expect less Batman-focused titles like Gotham Knights, and more like Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, and others.

