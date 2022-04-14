Black Adam Reshoots Starting Soon

The DC Comics multiverse as a whole is in a very curious place right now. But no matter what happens, and doesn’t happen, the films that are either done filming or close to done filming are still coming out. And one of those includes Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He’s been waiting to do this role for a LONG time, so you can imagine how pumped he is that the movie is aiming to come out in October this year (after being delayed from July due to VFX/SFX delays). But, before even that can happen…we need some reshoots apparently.

This comes from a post on Twitter by those close to what’s going on, they had to say:

“Oh, while I am telling you stuff, Black Adam has reshoots soon,” said Atlanta Filming. “Still annoyed it was so damn hot the one day they were on location in Atlanta that I bailed on the Chattahoochee set.”

This isn’t uncommon as many of you know. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was doing reshoots a little over a month before the movies release! And Black Adam has until October to get things done and done properly.

The movie is set to be rather large in scope. And no, we’re not just talking about The Rock’s massive frame that he overhauled so he could 100% be Teth Adam for this movie. The film is supposed to have incredible fights, the Justice Society of America, a tie-in comic, and so much more. Plus, if this film does well, we might just get Shazam vs. Black Adam, which has been teased by many for years now.

So while the reshoots are happening, take heart that The Rock and his team are doing this to ensure that the movie is as good as it possibly can be, and we should be grateful for that.

Source: Twitter.