TV Spot For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Shows Interesting Omission…

To say that fans are excited for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is an understatement. With all the teases that have been given, and the question of “variants” from the multiverse at large, one can only wonder what the movie will be like in full. And it’s that potential and promise that is driving many fans to want to see this movie more than ever. So much so that they’re rewatching TV spots and trailers and noticing things as we draw ever closer.

In a key shot from a previous trailer we see Doctor Strange gazing out into a multiversal void (seemingly at least) alongside America Chavez (making her MCU debut) as well as a variant of his former flame in Christine Palmer. But, in a new TV spot, Christine has been edited out of the shot! Look below for proof.

The new #MultiverseOfMadness TV spot has made an update to a previously released shot, omitting a variant Christine Palmer. pic.twitter.com/0s7k5kjrdg — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 3, 2022

That is a very curious thing, though not exactly out of the playbook of Marvel who famously/infamously edited out two Spider-Men in the “battle sequence” at the climax of the film during its trailer so that they didn’t “confirm” that the Spider-Men would unite (hint: we knew instantly, nice try Marvel).

It’s odd that this happened because as noted, we’ve already seen this scene, so is this part of the edited down version of the film? Or were they trying to keep her presence a surprise and realized what they had done so they “fixed it”? We don’t know.

Here though is something we do know, the synopsis for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness:

“To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

Source: Twitter