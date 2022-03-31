Among Us Gets Friends Lists And Cosmetics In New Update

Among Us has received a big new update in which players will be able to add their friends within the game. The new update will give players their own friend code that can be shared with other Among Us players across platforms. With the new friend list, players will also be able to invite friends to their own lobbies and see players they recently played with. The new update also comes with new cosmetics. All players can get Ghost Face from the Scream franchise until April 30. Meanwhile, PlayStation players can get an exclusive Ratchet and Clank cosmetic while Xbox and Microsoft Store players can receive an exclusive Halo cosmetic. There is also a range of bug fixes in the new update. Check out all the new changes and improvements in the Among Us patch notes below.

Friends List

Here are all the Friends List features you can expect from this free update, v2022.3.29 on all platforms:

A unique friend code

Ability to send and receive friend requests (duh)

Invite friends to your own lobby

See who you recently played with

Ability to block players

Ability to show/hide your Friend Code (good for anyone streaming!)

Ability to turn off/on lobby invite notifications (toggle this in the game Settings)

Notes about the Friends List:

No offline/online status for friends yet

You can turn on/off lobby notifications

Child accounts will need additional permissions from their parent/guardian to access their Friend’s List

But that’s not it! Here are some other things you can expect with this update:

Removed the ability to link/unlink existing accounts – this is temporary! We need to fix up the system here since we’ve heard it can be a confusing process, so for now we are turning this feature off until the next update.

accounts – this is temporary! We need to fix up the system here since we’ve heard it can be a confusing process, so for now we are turning this feature off until the next update. Screen Shake option can now be toggled On and Off (PC)

Cosmetics are arranged in a different order

New Items

You’ve waited and they’re finally here – new collab cosmetics just dropped!

Ghostface Cosmetics (all platforms until April 30th)

Scream Mask

Scream Robes

Halo Cosmetics (exclusive to Xbox and Microsoft Store players)

Spartan Armor

Spartan Helmet

Guilty Spark Pet

Ratchet & Clank Cosmetics (exclusive to PlayStation players)

Ratchet’s Hat

Ratchet’s Outfit

Clank Pet

You can get these by simply logging onto Among Us to get these cosmetics automatically added to your inventory. And yes, they’re free! 😀

Reminder that the ability to link existing accounts is currently disabled for this update while we improve it. So you won’t be able to link your different platforms for now, but this is good! We want to make sure people don’t accidentally lose and erase their data. Account linking will be back soon.

There are also a large number of bug fixes in the new update. Check out those below.

Among Us v2022.3.29 Bug Fixes

Known bugs from this Friends List update – We’re currently aware of some release bugs that are present in this new update (v2022.3.29). We will be working on getting these fixed, but for now, they are present in the new build. The biggest ones we’ll note here are: Friends List does not update in real time – needs to be refreshed No error message when attempting to send a Friend Request while being offline “Recently Played With” and “Blocked Players” tabs do not update properly when blocking/unblocking players Friends List requests are not received after adjusting the ‘Friend & Lobby Invites’ option multiple times in Settings Significant shadow and texture issues – noticeable during Lights Off sabotage phase Crew color Cosmetics and Crewmate displayed as the Preferred color rather than current Crewmate color in Lobby Wardrobe Cosmetics may be slow to load in When a new player joins the game, it can take half a second for their cosmetics to load in with the player as it does the spawn animation

– We’re currently aware of some release bugs that are present in this new update (v2022.3.29). We will be working on getting these fixed, but for now, they are present in the new build. The biggest ones we’ll note here are:

DLC Grants Ongoing – Account linking borked some accounts in November, this is true. We have been steadily and diligently rolling out grants to those of you who lose your DLC, and a huuuge chunk have been resolved at this point. As I said in the last Bug Corner, this is a manual process that takes time, so we definitely appreciate your patience!

– Account linking borked some accounts in November, this is true. We have been steadily and diligently rolling out grants to those of you who lose your DLC, and a huuuge chunk have been resolved at this point. As I said in the last Bug Corner, this is a manual process that takes time, so we definitely appreciate your patience! SSL Bug – this was a funny little bug that our backend programmers took a flyswatter to. It was a few days of disrupted play, but all should be well now.

– this was a funny little bug that our backend programmers took a flyswatter to. It was a few days of disrupted play, but all should be well now. Account Reset Bug – we know this has been happening to a fair number of you, and we hope that the changes to account linking should resolve this. As always, contact [email protected] if you’re still having account/inventory issues.

– we know this has been happening to a fair number of you, and we hope that the changes to account linking should resolve this. As always, contact if you’re still having account/inventory issues. Age Verification – We partnered with SuperAwesome in 2021 to implement an age verification process that makes it so our younger players have a safe and fun experience playing Among Us. This process isn’t foolproof (we err on the side of safety), and sometimes our adult players end up being asked to verify their age if they enter their birth year incorrectly. Please know that we hear your feedback, and we are hoping to streamline this process soon.

