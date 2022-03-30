Superfuse: New Hack-and-Slash RPG Announced For PC

Game publishers Raw Fury have announced the new hack and slash RPG, Superfuse. The comic book-inspired game will have players take on waves of “grotesque minions and bosses with up to four friends in co-op” or single-player. The game will involve uncovering a “vast conspiracy that endangers all of humanity.” After escaping a dying Earth with funds from the “corporate elite,” humans have traveled across the solar system in search of a new home. Over the centuries, the elite has augmented themselves with superpowers while the less fortunate have barely clung to life. Check out the announcement trailer below.

According to developers, gameplay in Superfuse will allow players to personalize their “power set and play solo in campaign mode to uncover the secrets of the Corruption and the Gods — or cooperate in 4-person multiplayer with friends to demolish hordes of grotesque creatures, hulking abominations, and larger-than-life bosses that have stepped from the pages of comic books.”

Some of the features in Superfuse will be as follows:

Build your play style — Choose from 5 character classes then fuse multiple superpowers to build a unique playstyle using the deep and expansive skill tree system. Reallocate and redesign your powers strategically to counter powerful bosses. The same character can feel wildly different in other hands!

— Choose from 5 character classes then fuse multiple superpowers to build a unique playstyle using the deep and expansive skill tree system. Reallocate and redesign your powers strategically to counter powerful bosses. The same character can feel wildly different in other hands! Loot makes the world go around — Optimize your perfect hero with powerful weapons, hi-tech armor, and boosters. Slay monsters and villains to collect an endless supply of loot with randomized stats. Make your hero more powerful, trade loot with friends, or sell it to earn credits for the items you crave. There are hundreds of items across the character classes, and even color options so you can slay in style!

— Optimize your perfect hero with powerful weapons, hi-tech armor, and boosters. Slay monsters and villains to collect an endless supply of loot with randomized stats. Make your hero more powerful, trade loot with friends, or sell it to earn credits for the items you crave. There are hundreds of items across the character classes, and even color options so you can slay in style! Play solo or cooperatively — Play the campaign solo offline or build a hero for online PvE drop-in/out co-op campaign modes. Tackle Superfuse’s challenges solo or together and mix and match your classes to create the perfect team. Rise to the top of the leaderboards to rule the Superfuse universe.

— Play the campaign solo offline or build a hero for online PvE drop-in/out co-op campaign modes. Tackle Superfuse’s challenges solo or together and mix and match your classes to create the perfect team. Rise to the top of the leaderboards to rule the Superfuse universe. Fast-paced, heart-pounding combat — Hideous fleshless beasts, slithering ooze creatures, and superpowered spandex-clad foes await your fury! Battle against hordes, bosses, elites, nests, and more in your fight for the future.

— Hideous fleshless beasts, slithering ooze creatures, and superpowered spandex-clad foes await your fury! Battle against hordes, bosses, elites, nests, and more in your fight for the future. Procedurally generated levels — Never fight the same path twice with dungeons that reshape themselves every time you play.

— Never fight the same path twice with dungeons that reshape themselves every time you play. Travel across the solar system — Spanning multiple planets, moons, and planetoids, Superfuse’s epic quest travels to futuristic cities, corrupted lands, and treacherous dungeons. Discover hidden areas packed with lore and valuable treasures to sell, trade, or increase your power.

— Spanning multiple planets, moons, and planetoids, Superfuse’s epic quest travels to futuristic cities, corrupted lands, and treacherous dungeons. Discover hidden areas packed with lore and valuable treasures to sell, trade, or increase your power. Fully-voiced, story-driven campaign — Uncover a hidden conspiracy among the echelons of humanity and an alien menace on a dark comic book adventure packed with twists and turns.

Unfortunately, there is no release date for Superfuse just yet, but the game will be available on PC via Steam when it does launch.

