League of Legends: Teamfight Tactics has received a gigantic 12.6 update. The massive update includes a range of buffs, nerfs, adjustments, and improvements. The League of Legends: Teamfight Tactics 12.6 update is available from today. Check out the full patch notes below.

League of Legends: Teamfight Tactics Update 12.6 Patch Notes

COMBAT RECAP INTERFACE CHANGES

New hotkeys added for combat recap control on PC. Below are the defaults, but you can customize the hotkeys to whatever you want in the settings menu if the default isn’t good enough for you…

Tab: Toggle combat recap

A: Toggle left opponent panel

S: Cycle between damage dealt, damage taken, and healing

LARGE CHANGES

Large, like the mid-week update we shipped in patch 12.5 that you can catch up on here.

Augments

In addition to general balancing, we’ve got rule changes to Augments for more diverse playstyle options, as well as stage scaling to prevent combat Augments from being too powerful in early game, and too weak late game. The time to choose Augments has been slightly reduced to allow Augments like Recombobulator time to process before the next combat. Innovator 7 is a super powerful chase trait that’s fun and satisfying to hit, but it’s balanced around playing some lower-cost units to hit the trait breakpoint, and hitting a 5-cost to turn it on. Innovator Soul breaks that balance by allowing players to both play multiple strong end-game units with the Dragon, and by allowing access to the Dragon early, making it by far the strongest Augment in the game. Instead of reducing its power, and therefore the fun and satisfaction of the Innovator trait, we decided to cut the Augment that’s causing the most problems with balancing. Perhaps the most confusing large change is our Yordle Augment change, because it’s So Small. Okay, I’ll see myself out. So Small has been tricky to balance as a Silver Augment, as it’s outperformed the rest of the trait-linked Augments so consistently that it may be impacting the overall strength of the trait itself. We don’t want to continue nerfing the Augment until it feels like it has no impact, so instead we’re buffing it and moving it up a tier, which overall is a power nerf, but importantly not a vibe nerf.

You can no longer be offered 3 economy Augments in the same round

Time to choose 1st Augment: 45 ⇒ 43 seconds

Time to choose 2nd and 3rd Augments: 60 ⇒ 58 seconds

Time to choose Augments in Hyper Roll: 35 ⇒ 33 seconds

Electrocharge’s damage now scales up based on the current stage (starts at stage 2, max at stage 5 = Hyper Roll stage 8)

Electrocharge I: 60 ⇒ 50/65/80/95

Electrocharge II: 90 ⇒ 75/95/115/135

Electrocharge III: 120 ⇒90/120/150/180

Luden’s Echo’s damage now scales up based on the current stage (Starts at stage 2, max at stage 5 = Hyper Roll stage 8)

Luden’s Echo I: 100 ⇒ 70/90/110/130

Luden’s Echo II: 150 ⇒ 100/125/150/175

Luden’s Echo III: 200 ⇒ 140/180/220/260

Innovator Heart Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

Innovator Soul REMOVED

Share the Spotlight (Socialite) bonus stats percent: 125% ⇒ 100%

So Small (Yordle) Tier: Silver ⇒ Gold

So Small (Yordle) Dodge chance: 25% ⇒ 30%

So Small (Yordle) now makes your Yordles smaller. They’re just so small!

Traits

With Sejuani and Vi making Enforcer a free add for many compositions, we’re adjusting the trait to make it something you have to deliberately opt for while also addressing the unhealthy ‘my units don’t do unit things’ power of the trait. Our Hextech adjustments address the trait’s current weaknesses (scaling), while leaning further into the high-tech, high-velocity,and high-energy thematic of the trait—but remember, all these highs are dependent on the power of Hextech (Augments)! The changes amplify the base values of the shield and magic damage the Hextech trait grants. Each Augment in your Hexcore will strengthen the value the trait gives by an additional 20 percent! For example, Hextech 8 shields for 400 Health now, but with 1/2/3 Augment(s) that’ll be 480/560/640.

In order to balance this, we’re drastically reducing the values to allow each additional Augment to meaningfully increase the trait’s power. There’s a lot of math in this change, so I’ll break down the power differences here: At the 2/4/6 trait breakpoints, the changes are close to neutral in power at one Augment, a small buff at two Augments, and a rather large buff with three Augments. For the prismatic trait breakpoint, at 8 Hextech, this is neutral at two Augments and a small buff at three Augments.

Enforcer (2/4) piece ⇒ (3) piece

Enforcer stun duration: 3 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

Hextech NEW: Now scales up based on the number of Augments in the Hexcore.

Hextech bonus Shield and Magic Damage per Augment: 20%

Hextech base Shield: 120/170/340/600 ⇒ 100/150/300/400

Hextech base Magic Damage: 15/30/60/120 ⇒ 15/25/50/80

Attack Damage Reduction

We’re currently seeing attack damage too high across the board, making champions that rely on star scaling and AD scaling spells do more damage than we think is healthy for the game. So we’re lowering the base AD of MANY champions.

Caitlyn Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Illaoi Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 60

Nocturne Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Twitch Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Camille Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Corki Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 55

Quinn Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55

Rek’Sai Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55

Swain Attack Damage: 45 ⇒ 40

Talon Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Warwick Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Zyra Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 40

Ekko Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 55

Gangplank Attack Damage: 75 ⇒ 65

Gnar Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 60

Lucian Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55

Miss Fortune Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55

Senna Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 60

Vex Attack Damage: 50 ⇒ 45

Zac Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 60

Alistar Attack Damage: 100 ⇒ 90

Draven Attack Damage: 75 ⇒ 70

Irelia Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 70

Jhin Attack Damage: 90 ⇒ 85

Kha’Zix Attack Damage: 90 ⇒ 85

Sivir Attack Damage: 70 ⇒ 60

Vi Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 70

Jayce Attack Damage: 90 ⇒ 85

Jinx Attack Damage: 88 ⇒ 80

Tahm Kench Attack Damage: 80 ⇒ 70

Zeri Attack Damage: 85 ⇒ 75

Units: Tier 1

Spear of Shojin Caitlin carry. Make it happen.

Caitlyn Attack Speed: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Units: Tier 2

Challenger reroll compositions have been showing their claws (talons) to great success, especially when you can reroll two for 2-cost carries. Even raven demons can use a helping hand.

Quinn Disarming Assault Damage: 200/300/700 ⇒ 200/300/650

Quinn Disarming Assault disarm Duration: 2/2.5/3 ⇒ 1.5/2/2.5

Swain Death’s Hand Damage: 225/300/450 ⇒ 250/350/500

Swain Death’s Hand Healing: 225/250/350 ⇒ 250/300/350

Warwick Eternal Hunger on-hit Heal: 35/50/75 ⇒ 35/45/65

Units: Tier 3

Our favorite purple voidling dad is actually pretty balanced, except when he’s combined with Synaptic Mutant. With this change, we’re trying to nerf Malzy with that Mutant variation, while compensating base Malzahar to keep him relatively power neutral.

Malzahar max Mana nerf: 30/60 ⇒ 50/80

Malzahar Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

Malzahar Malefic Visions damage: 600/825/950 ⇒ 650/900/1025

Units: Tier 4

Irelia casts too consistently, even when she’s not chaining together resets from last hits with her ability. With this adjustment, she’ll still have the potential to 1v9, but it will take her a bit longer to recast if she doesn’t get the reset, and that reset will be a bit harder to obtain. It’s worth noting that we did give Irelia a small buff-fix by allowing her to gain mana while crowd controlled in our mid-week update for patch 12.5 last week. Recall that we also nerfed Irelia’s Attack Damage alongside other AD based champions *cough Sivir* in the previous section.

Irelia max Mana nerf: 0/30 ⇒ 0/40

Irelia Bladesurge base Damage: 75/100/600 ⇒ 60/90/550

Units: Tier 5

We’re shifting power from Galio’s base spell damage into his max health scaling to open up more unique builds—like stacking Warmog’s for example. This change and the stun duration buff should help Galio’s struggling 1-star version more than anything else. The golden boy (Jayce) may be gold in melee form, but his ranged form has emerged as Platinum quality—and that’s more Viktor’s vibe. Power, real power, should come to those who will do anything to achieve it, and starring up any 5-cost unit is quite a lot to achieve. We’re making the investment worth it by adding an increased buff duration and something truly scary if you manage to 3-star Silco. Finally, adding a bugfix into this section because we feel that it will greatly impact gameplay and help Zeri pop off—no cap. Of course, now that Zeri is uncapped, we’re preemptively shipping a compensation nerf to prevent Zeri the scary carry from being too unfair…y.

Galio Colossal Entrance base Damage: 150/225/9001 ⇒ 125/175/9001

Galio Colossal Entrance percent max Health Damage: 6% ⇒ 8%

Galio Colossal EntranceStun Duration: 1/1.5/10 ⇒ 1.5/1.5/10

Jayce (Ranged) Shock Blast modified 3 attacks Attack Damage scaling: 170/180/500 ⇒ 170/175/500

Jayce (Ranged) bonus Attack Damage: 45/70/1000 ⇒ 45/60/500

Silco Unstable Concoction buff duration: 6/6/6 ⇒ 6/7/10

Silco Unstable Concoction explosion radius is now double the size at 3 stars

Zeri Bugfix: Zeri is no longer capped at 1.0 Attack Speed

Zeri Lightning Crash (passive) bonus on hit magic Damage per bullet: 11/22/44 ⇒ 10/20/40

Items

On release, we prevented units stealthed via Edge of Night from attacking or casting abilities to avoid the negative experience of being hit by an enemy that cannot be hit. But this negative experience is not the same situation for Edge of Night as it was with Guardian Angel, as the moment of stealth is brief while being highly visible. And since the item needs a buff, you could say that the stars have aligned for this Night.

Edge of Night: Units who are stealthed can now attack and cast abilities

SMALL CHANGES

Small, like your Yordles when you get So Small!

Augments

We’re continuing to use the balance lever of additional gold alongside standard number changes to tighten to the power of each Augment.

Component Grab Bag can no longer grant 3 of the same components

Cybernetic Shell I/II/III Armor: 30/45/60 ⇒ 25/35/50

Golden Egg: added a Tactician’s Crown to the 100 gold loot drop. Reduced the gold amount to 75 gold

Golden Ticket chance for Free Reroll: 40% ⇒ 45%

High End Shopping bonus Gold: 5g ⇒ 8g

Lifelong Learning bonus Ability Power when you live: 2 ⇒ 3

Rich Get Richer starting Gold: 12 ⇒ 14

Sharpshooter (Twinshot) bounce reduced damage: 60% ⇒ 66%

Smoke Bomb (Assassin) Health threshold for activation: 60% ⇒ 70%

Tiny Titans is no longer available on Stage 4-6

Titanic Force bonus Attack Damage from max Health percentage: 3% ⇒ 2.5%

Woodland Trinket Clone Health: 300 ⇒ 360

Radiant Relics, Golden Egg, Future Sight option Mistral (Radiant Zephyr) tean wide Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 10%

Traits

We’re hitting Innovator a lot in a couple different ways. The Innovator 3 opener continues to be one of the strongest early game boards. From there, it’s too easy to hit 5 Innovator and cash in on the powerful Bear while also being able to flex between multiple carries. We’re leaving the Dragon as a powerful chase reward, but with our Augment changes (look at large changes) we are making that chase reward harder to obtain.

Innovator Mechanical Scarab, Reflective Barrier, damage reduction: 25% ⇒ 20%

Innovator Mechanical Bear, Power Surge, ally buff Attack Damage & Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 15

Units: Tier 1

You don’t need a map to find Ezreal over performing as a 1-cost.

Ezreal Mystic Shot Attack Speed boost per cast: 20% ⇒ 18%

Units: Tier 2

Corki Bombardment Damage: 200/260/333 ⇒ 190/245/315

Rek’Sai max Mana buff: 60/90 ⇒ 60/80

Sejuani Health: 750 ⇒ 850

Units: Tier 3

One wants to be left alone, the other wants to bring people together. They’re destined to be enemies, sadge.

Vex Personal Space shield: 550/700/900 ⇒ 500/650/850

Zac Yoink! Damage reduction: 50% ⇒ 60%

Units: Tier 4

You spin me right round baby right round like an Axe losing some base damage.

Draven Spinning Axes Damage: 120/150/400 ⇒ 100/125/400

DOUBLE UP

Reinforcements

Currently, the cost of open forting (intentionally loss streaking) is lower than it should be in Double Up. When there are players open forting in a lobby, it creates feelsbad moments for others in the lobby who have to face two combined full strength teams (because one of them rolled over an open forter). Delaying reinforcements, and ensuring damage doesn’t leak out of the system via rounding (next section), will make open forting less distorting on the game as a whole.

Reinforcements will not start their deployment countdown until a minimum amount of time, 7 seconds, has passed in combat.

Player Damage

Previously when players took damage, we would take the amount of damage, divide it in half, round down, and throw away the remainder. We now keep track of the remainder damage, and apply it on the next loss if it adds up to a whole point of damage. Don’t worry, avoiding that extra point or two of damage is easy—don’t lose.

Player damage calculation adjusted; as a result, player damage has been slightly increased.

Traits

Mercenary can give a team full loss-streak credit with only one member of the pair (the Mercenary player) taking losses. This effectively cuts the Health cost of loss-streaking with Mercenary in half, which makes Mercenary too powerful in the hands of experienced and coordinated pairs.

When a Mercenary player and their partner both lose in the same PvP round, the dice become luckier. When a Mercenary player loses and their partner wins in the same PvP round, the dice do not become luckier, but will get luckier the next time this happens in a PvP round. The dice still roll (and reset their luckiness) at the start of every planning phase.

MOBILE CORNER

End of Game Screen Buffs!

Augments are now visible on the end of game screen!

BUG FIXES

NO CAP: Zeri is no longer capped at 1.0 Attack Speed

Death is the Cure: Renata’s poison should now always properly be removed after she dies

Lucian and Corki’s attacks can now crit while the Sharpshooter Augment is active

Spells will no longer crit without Jeweled Gauntlet when empowered by the Innovator 7 Dragon

I am Vengeance: The True Justice (Enforcer) Augment has returned

Irelia and Kha’zix will no longer target untargetable units with their Abilities

Corki’s spell will no longer fizzle and instead find a new target if the one he was firing at died

Double Trouble will now always grant a 2-star unit when you 3-star a unit, even if no copies are left in the pool

Dragon’s Claw no longer triggers against the first tick of Talon’s Ability

Tahm Kench will properly spit out or digest enemies in his belly when he dies

Double Up: Mutants units without the Mutant trait active no longer gain bonuses when allied units die while being reinforced from their partners activation of Voracious Appetite.

