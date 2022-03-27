Skate 4 Could Be Soon Revealed As It Enters Playtesting

Skate 4 was first announced during EA Play back in 2020, with it being described as ”really early” in development. But, fans were still super hyped about it, though we haven’t heard much since.

Now, almost 2 years later, it seems the wheels are turning (sorry) and we could soon be seeing more details regarding the release of Skate 4. No time frame has ever been given, but sources suggest that the skateboarding game’s development is going well and is ahead of schedule.

It’s said that the game is well into its QA phase, which can now be revealed via Origin’s API. The title has now started its active playtesting via Origin, under the name ”Project Dingo.”

Origin’s API has also revealed that the game is being referred to as ”Skate” rather than ”Skate 4”, suggesting a reboot of the series.

In July 2021, a trailer titled ”We’re Working On It” was released that seemed to show hints of a map editor in the new game as well as climbing and in-depth customisation.

There have also been rumours of the game being free-to-play but there is no evidence to support this theory.

It’s more likely that the new Skate will feature cross-play support enabled which EA seems to be rolling out across all their largest franchises, with the likes of the next FIFA game and F1 2022 featuring cross-play support.

EA have recently reported that their yearly EA Play conference will be cancelled this year, and instead, they will ”reveal much about these projects when the time is right for each of them.”

Jeff Grubb also stated in his GamesBeat Decides podcast “something was about to happen on that game” and also that “we’ll probably hear more about that game pretty soon, although they are not doing EA play, so not there”.

For now though, we wait!

Source