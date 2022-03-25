Vampire: The Masquerade: Swansong Shows Off A New Trailer

In addition to a new Vampire The Masquerade game releasing at some point this year (apparently, though I’m in serious doubt about that), we’ve now seen a trailer for Vampire The Masquerade: Swansong, a game that is seemingly attempting to replicate the original tabletop game for the first time in video games.

Notably, Vampire: The Masquerade- Swansong is completely avoiding physical fights, instead opting to focus entirely on verbal communication and character interaction. All of the characters you’ll come across has their own character card that tells you their personality, abilities and what you can hope to achieve with them.

The long-awaited Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2 has been delayed several times, while also switching developers. It’s unclear at this stage what exactly is going on over there, and how long the game will take to release, but we at least know that we’re getting this game soon.

The game is due to release later this year and promises to allow you to play as three different vampires throughout the game, seeing their points of view and working out how best to approach a section. You could intimidate or seduce your foe, but you could also sneak your way through it! Every action will have a consequence so it’s up to you to choose wisely as to what exactly you do, and work out whether or not you’re about to take the best course of action.