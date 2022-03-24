A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date Leaked By Microsof

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the upcoming sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence and it may have just accidentally got a release date due to a Microsoft oversight. The game has been slated for a 2022 release with no confirmed date announced by developers. Twitter account @Okami13_ was one of the first to spot that the game’s Xbox Store page had been updated to include the date “17/06/2021” under its release date. Clearly, 2021 has been and gone with no sight of A Plague Tale: Requiem, so this entire observation could be the result of a typing mistake. Although, if this date is accurate (minus the year), it could mean A Plague Tale fans do not have long to wait for the series’ next installment.

A Plague Tale: Requiem has been given a release date of June 17th on the Xbox store.https://t.co/bRsKP3Sg4I #Xbox pic.twitter.com/PQKRp34lBQ — Okami Games (@Okami13_) March 23, 2022

If the real launch date for A Plague Tale: Requiem is June 17, 2022, that wouldn’t be totally surprising. It’s clear that the date is most likely fairly soon as the trophy list was leaked just a couple of days ago and the game is already available for pre-load on Xbox. Additionally, as of this writing, no change has been made to the game’s Xbox page.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was first announced at Microsoft’s E3 2021 showcase, with Focus Entertainment sharing later that day that the game would also be coming to PlayStation 5. Although considering the game was part of a Microsoft announcement and it’s already available for pre-load on Xbox, it might be that it launches on Xbox Series X/S and PC before it makes its way to PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

According to developers on the plot for A Plague Tale: Requiem, “After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.” The action-adventure stealth game will release this year on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). Fingers crossed the launch date is June 17!

