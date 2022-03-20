New Mod Adds Dragon Ball’s Goku Into Guilty Gear Strive

Mods are one of the biggest literal game changers for PC gamers, allowing literally any change to come to any game if it has been created. Well, the latest one to surface is adding Dragon Ball’s Goku into the fighting game, Guilty Gear Strive. With Dragon Ball FighterZ and Guilty Gear Strive both being developed by Arc System Works it’s predicated they both use similar game engines and features.

It’s unclear as to who exactly has created the mod, but it is availble to download (for free) on GameBanana and many Dragon Ball fans are loving it. Players have been posting their clips showing how well Goku fits into the game, and into the environment.

The developer of the mod has made it clear that she has no intention of balancing Goku for Guilty Gear Strive, only to be a test for future characters. But, it looks to be a straight port of Goku from Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Dragon Ball FighterZ’s characters rely heavily on their abilities and other team members, but Goku still has certain techniques such as his Sparking Blast move and he has quite a unique combo list compared to Guilty Gear Strives official roster.

Fair warning: this mod is not even going to try to be balanced to Strive. This is more of a test for the future of character modding.



You can play him online with other people who have this mod! DO NOT use this mod in park or tower. Only use him in player rooms.



EVEN if you have already installed Sin, you will need the updated character select screen mod from the new .rar!

Here are some gameplay videos some players have uploaded to Twitter:

goku beats ur ass in real life pic.twitter.com/2v06ZSqcI0 — Ryn 🏳️‍⚧️ (@WistfulHopes) March 16, 2022

Yeah, my Goku is sick in this game too!



Love that some routes from DBFZ still carry over, but with tighter execution. Great mod!



Goku mod made by @WistfulHopes thanks so much! pic.twitter.com/0uHwdadlrO — Heefnoff (@heefnoff) March 19, 2022

Goku is real and he will hurt you #GGST pic.twitter.com/16j9bBn5dz — P4AU Player (Bennie) | ENBY TESTAMENT ENJOYER (@FallenBenado) March 19, 2022

It will be interesting to see what other characters come as mods for Guilty Gear Strive in the near future.

