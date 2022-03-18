Ubisoft’s Roller Champions Delayed Again

Ubisoft’s upcoming roller skating-based answer to Rocket League, Roller Champions, has been hit with another setback. As reported in PCGamer, a new announcement posted in the game’s official Discord server has revealed that Roller Champions isn’t quite yet ready to roll (sorry).

While there’s been no official update on the game’s website, Ubisoft’s post in their Discord server quietly admits that the game isn’t quite launch-ready. The statement explains that while the development team do feel as though they’re getting nearer to a launch date, more time is needed to fully ‘deliver the successful game’ players should expect.

They do assert that the wait is ‘almost over’ and give their thanks to the game’s existing community, many of whom have clearly already participated in the game’s Beta.

Ubisoft via Discord

Roller Champions has been in development roughly since 2019 and although it was expected to launch in 2021, with the closed Beta taking place in January of that year, there’ve been few updates until this latest announcement. Fans were hoping to see a release this year, before March 31st. However, it’s looking like they’ll have to wait a little longer. The message explains the team’s viewpoint as follows.

After evaluating every possible scenario, the team has concluded that they will need a bit more time to deliver the successful game you deserve. We believe it’s the right decision to properly honor your excitement (and our own!) for the game and the competitive scene you’ve started around our Beta. Ubisoft

Roller Champions does look really promising as a new take on the Rocket League style of arena gameplay. However, with this many delays and little information coming through, many people are beginning to wonder what’s going on at Ubisoft. Hopefully, those excited to get their skates on and dive into competitive roller derby won’t have to wait too much longer to find out.

