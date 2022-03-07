Steam Deck Will Launch In More Countries, As Orders Slip To Q3 2022

Valve has announced that it intends to launch the Steam Deck in more countries later this year. The company only specified Japan as one of the countries it intends to launch in without detailing any others. Valve said it would share country updates as more info becomes available. Currently, the Steam Deck is available to order in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.

In addition, the company also announced that it would be displaying Q3 availability for customers who qualify. Previously the company had only shown Q1, Q2, and “After Q2 2022” on orders. “After Q2 2022” was also the message for new orders on the Steam Deck page until today. Now, customers who ordered early enough but were part of the “After Q2 2022” section can see if they will receive their Steam Decks in Q3. Similarly, many “After Q2 2022” orders have now slipped to “After Q3 2022.” All new orders have the “After Q3 2022” moniker attached to them.

Last week, the company laid out the following schedule for how it would be processing pre-orders.

All people who are in the Q1 reservation window on the Steam Deck store page will receive an order email by the end of March. (Q1 is Quarter 1, or January through March). The first batch of emails has already gone out this morning. The next batch of emails will go out on Monday, March 7th. (It turns out the logistics work out better if we don’t try to ship over a weekend.) We’ll continue sending emails to Q1 reservers in the order their reservations were made on a weekly basis through the end of March (March 14th, 21st, 28th) In April, we’ll start going through the Q2 queue in a similar fashion. Valve

If Valve intends to expand to more countries later this year, the company is presumably confident that it can fulfill the orders it has. Hopefully, the “After Q3 2022” folks get some good news in the next update.

Source