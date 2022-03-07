WWE In Reported Talks With EA For Future Games

WWE Has Some Decisions To Make, Apparently

Interesting news for WWE fans as a new report has revealed that the WWE is in reported talks with EA about handing over the development for future WWE games. This comes after the backlash and poor critical and fan reception of WWE 2K20. According to the new report, by Mike Straw on Fightful Select, the relationship between WWE and Take-Two, the parent company of publishers 2K, hangs in the balance. A lot appears to be riding on the outcomes and reception of the upcoming WWE 2K22, which is set to launch globally on March 11th.

Here it is. My special to @FightfulSelect and @Fightful The future of the WWE 2K series hinges heavily on the success of #WWE2K22 https://t.co/ap4KVEYVj8 — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) March 7, 2022

It’s clear that the problems WWE 2K20 had at launch and beyond have had long-lasting repercussions. Last year’s WWE 2K Battlegrounds did little to improve the situation either, with the title following in its predecessor’s footsteps in terms of disappointing fans and critics. According to Straw’s report, WWE has been in talks on and off with EA for a number of years, but serious discussions about the future of the franchise have been reignited after the poor performances and underwhelming reception of the most recent WWE games.

If WWE 2K22 isn’t a hit, and the wrestling behemoth does decide to cut ties with 2K and move to EA, it’s thought that the reigns will be handed to EA Vancouver. Given that this is the studio responsible for the generally well-received UFC games, this may be a positive step in improving the wrestling franchise’s successes in the world of gaming. However, it may be quite some time before the next game in the series would be released if WWE does make the shift and give the license to a new studio. This might be a sacrifice both the WWE and fans are willing to make, depending on the outcome of WWE 2K22. Time will tell as to how successfully it will be received when it launches on March 11th.

Source