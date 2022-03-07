20 Best PlayStation 5 Open World Games of All Time

Open World games are loved and explored by many, and are often the preferred genre of many gamers due to the sheer size of them and the gameplay time they give you. These are our favourite open world games available on the Playstation 5.

#20 Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Koch Media, Deep Silver

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: February 15, 2019

The first-person shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world was released over 3 years ago now and it is as still as relevant now as it was then. The game that blends combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in the most immersive Metro experience yet. Metro Exodus has recently received an upgrade for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series consoles so there has never been a better time to play this game.

#19 Subnautica Below Zero

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: January 30, 2019

Set two years after the original game, Subnautica Below Zero is an open world, underwater adventure set in an alien world. Players will return to Planet 4546B to uncover a deadly cover up; build habitats, craft tools, discover new biomes and uncover what really lies below the depths. This one will keep you occupied for an endless amount of hours.

#18 Lost Judgement

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: SEGA

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series S|X,

Release: September 24, 2021

The latest instalment in the legal thriller saga, Lost Judgement puts players back into the shoes of lawyer/street fighting detective, Takayuki Yagami to investigate a gruesome murder. An open world game with many twists and turns, this one will see players investigate, go to dance club, skateboard, go boxing as well as partake in many street brawls. This one has it all.

#17 Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: October 7, 2021

The latest in the Far Cry series is set in the Tropical island of Yara, following the modern revolution. Yara dictator Antón Castillo, is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, dutifully at his side. Become a guerrilla fighter and burn their regime to the ground.

#16 Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Playstation Studios, 505 Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC

Release: September 25, 2021

The definitive way to play one of the most bizarre and simultaneously awesome games on Playstation. The Director’s Cut version includes many graphical and performance improvements and has also been completely remastered for Playstation 5 consoles. Experience legendary game creator, Hideo Kajima’s fantastic game once again.

#15 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: November 10, 2020

The latest in the Assassin’s Creed series lets players take the role of Eivor, a Viking raised to be a fearless warrior. Explore England in the age of the Vikings; fight brutal battles, lead raids, claim your enemies riches, grow your settlement. This is the best way to to really feel what it was like to be a Viking.

#14 No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: Hello Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: August 9, 2016

With an extremely rocky release back in 2016, No Man’s Sky has fully redeems itself and is considered one of the best open-world games out there in terms of content and exploration. Travel the Universe, discover new planets and species and explore the general beauty of the worlds you will uncover. Hello Games have continuously provided players with free upgrades that have not only improved the user experience, but also encouraged players back onto the game.

#13 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: June 11, 2021

One of the Playstation 5’s first games, Ratchet & Clank remains a much-loved series. Go dimension-hopping with the famous duo as they take on the evil emperor from another reality. Incredible visuals and one of the first games to make use of the Playstation 5’s new Dualsense controller – every PS5 owner needs to experience this game.

#12 The Ascent

Developer: Neon Giant

Publisher: Curve Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: March 24, 2022 [already released on PC]

This cyberpunk action RPG game has been received extremely well on Steam and will very soon be coming to consoles. Playing in solo or co-op mode, customise your character, allocate your skill-points as you improve, choose from a whole host of weapons to create your arsenal all set in a vibrant cyberpunk world brimming with loot.

#11 Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Publisher: Techland

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: February 4, 2022

Set 20 years after the events of the first game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, see’s you playing as Aiden, a wanderer of the city with a dark past. Explore a vast open-world, faces the challenges it offers whilst trying to keep the infection at bay. With a full day and night cycle, this is the time to be afraid of the dark – or what lurks in it.

#10 Grand Theft Auto 5

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: September 13, 2013

One of the biggest games to exist, GTA 5 is still as relevant now as it was when it released back in 2013. Now, with the news of a Playstation 5 version of the open-world game releasing on March 15, 2022, players will be able to experience the lives of Michael, Trevor and Franklin once more in stunning visuals.

#9 Days Gone

Developer: Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC

Release: April 26, 2019

Set in post pandemic America, play as Deacon, a drifter and a bounty hunter who loves nothing but riding the open-world. With its own take on a zombie apocalypse, Days Gone has a compelling story and features exciting gameplay set in an ever-changing environment where monsters aren’t your only threat.

#8 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Konami

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: September 1, 2015

A new era in the Metal Gear franchise, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain provides players with a first-rate gaming experience with tactical freedom whilst carrying out open-world missions. This one is set 9 years after the events of Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Snake AKA Big Boss has awoken from his coma. Step foot in the shoes of Snake once again.

#7 Mafia: Definitive Edition

Developer: Hangar 13

Publisher: 2K Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: September 25, 2020

The remake of one of the defining games for open-world gaming and originally released in 2002. The mob-filled shooter has been rebuilt from the ground up for new and older players alike to experience. Once again take the role of Tommy Angelo and experience the world of organised crime.

#6 Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: August 20, 2021

The director’s cut of this open-world Japanese adventure features new mini-games, enemy types, legends online co-op mode as well as improved graphics and performance. Truly the best way to play. Take the role of Jin Sakai, a samurai on a quest to protect Tsushima during the Mongol invasion of Japan. Explore a beautiful world with amazing combat.

#5 Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Publisher: CD Projekt RED

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: December 10, 2020

After a very underwhelming release, Cyberpunk 2077 is from the creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and provides a very different gaming experience. Unfortunately, a slew of bugs and glitches led a lot of players to put the controller down and walk away. Luckily, now a PS5 update has recently been released, players are coming back to experience this open-world game how it should have released. And what a world it is.

#4 Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: October 28, 2018

A prequel to the much-loved Red Dead Redemption, this wild-west shooter is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving lands. Take the role of a real cowboy with fantastic gameplay and a huge world in which to explore. One of the best open-world games out there and with its online mode, this one offers so much bang for your buck.

#3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: November 12, 2020

Now we can finally see what it’s like to be Spider-Man. A sequel to the original Spider-Man game, experience the rise of Miles Morales and master the powers of everybody’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man. Swing around the city beating bad guys or just take in the sights of the city.

#2 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware Inc

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, PC

Release: February 25, 2022

Not for the casual gamer, Elden Ring is the latest game in the Soulslike genre. An unforgiving but rewarding action-RPG game that has now become Metacritics top-rated game of all time. Made in collaboration with fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, this is now being considered as many fans favourite game. This one has taken the world by storm.

#1 Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Release: February 18, 2022

The sequel to the open-world adventure filled with machines, this one is bigger and better than the last. Join Aloy once again as she braves the Forbidden West, fight bigger and fiercer machines and explore the beautiful land that awaits you. Discover the secrets behind the machines and restore order to the world.

And there we have it, 20 of our favourite open world games available on the Playstation 5.