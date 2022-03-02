Persona 6 Hint Appears in New 25th Anniversary Art

The last main entry in the Persona series, Persona 5, will have its sixth birthday this year. Although it recieved an updated version (Persona 5 Royal), a rhythm game (Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight), and a hack-and-slash spin-off (Persona 5 Strikers) in the years since, fans are gearing up for Persona 6 news in the coming months. Atlus and Sega have been busy celebrating the Persona 25th Anniversary for the past few months, announcing crossover cafes and new merch galore. A new piece of artwork, however, is drawing plenty of attention from those anxious for the sixth installment.

A special event, the Persona 25th Fes, has been scheduled for May 28, 2022. To hype the event, Atlus and Sega have released this gorgeous piece of artwork. See anything interesting?

Clearly, the image lines up the major protagonists from every main persona game to date. The focal point for fans isn’t Joker’s handsome stance or the wall of graffiti–it’s the bucket of green paint at the bottom left.

Each game in the Persona series is linked to a particular color based on the game’s main theme. Persona 3 was blue, representing depression. Persona 4 was yellow, representing happiness. Persona 5 was red, representing freedom. But no game in the series has been tied to the color green, so this could prove to be a major hint. It could also be a complete coincidence, but it seems just a little too perfect to have been added on a whim.

Persona 25 FES will take over the Tokorozawa Sakura Town complex in Saitama, Japan between May 28 and July 10, 2022. The event will feature artwork pulled from the entire series, as well as recreations of some of its most famous locations. Stores and eateries will be completely decked out in Persona swag with themed menu items, while shops will sell exclusive goods. Full-size statues of Persona 3‘s Thanatos, Persona 4‘s Izanagi, and Persona 5‘s Arsene will also be on display during the event period.

