Dying Light 2 Stay Human Has Officially Gone Gold

Dying Light 2 Stay Human was one of the more anticipated video games for 2021. The successor to Dying Light had looked to be quite the upgrade in a variety of areas. It seems like we’re dealing with a bigger world, more enemies, factions, and the developers improved upon the movement system. However, that game is slipping by 2021 and will instead make its way out the doors over Techland next year. With that said, there was some thrilling news that came out today.

It looks like the developers over at Techland have reached the gold status for their production. This is the moment a ton of developers strive to attain. Unveiled through a press release, the gold status announcement comes after the promises of no more delays to Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Typically, when a development studio reaches a gold status, there’s not much news about delaying the game. Of course, that’s not always the case. But it’s a good indicator that this game is ready to launch into the marketplace. Unfortunately, again, there is still a wait for a launch into 2022. Next year we’ll actually be able to get our hands on this game.

For those of you who are unaware, reaching a gold status means that the developers have reached a complete build. It’s not finished in the sense that it’s 100% done and ready for players to enjoy. Most often, these builds are good to get pressed onto disc and get through distribution. From there, you will soon see these copies end up in-store shelves at your local retailers. Despite that, there is typically work for a day one patch, so all the other bugs or areas that need to be touched up are ready for when the game is unlocked for consumers. So, again, we shouldn’t see any delays pop up now since the game has reached gold status, but then again, we can look at past examples where games continued to find delays pop up after the gold status was reached.

We will have to wait for its debut on February 4, 2022. That’s only a couple of months away at this point. Hopefully, by the time it arrives, the developers have had ample time to clear up any problematic issues for the day one patch. Meanwhile, for those who want to mark their calendars for the game, you will be able to pick up a copy of Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC platform.

