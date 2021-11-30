Halo Infinite Battle Pass Gets First Big Improvement

Those who have jumped into Halo Infinite have been having a hell of a good time, with one caveat: the game’s battle pass progression system is the worst. Social media has been aflame with complaints aimed at 343 Industries, many accusing them of basically hiding actual useful content behind a paywall and forcing players to play the game in specific ways to earn XP rather than just, you know, having fun and earning things through non-financial means.

Thankfully, it looks like 343 is ready to make changes swiftly, and in the newest update to the multiplayer reward system, players can now look forward to earning experience for the first six matches they play each day. The biggest reward will be granted in the first match of the day, to give players plenty of incentive to log on each day. The first match will grant 300XP, the second and third will give 200XP each, the fourth, fifth, and sixth will give 100XP each, and each game after will give 50XP.

In a post on Twitter, Halo community manager John Jonyszek states that these changes were made after taking feedback from the community. He also reminded players that these fixes are only temporary, and more long-term patches and changes will be coming in the future. Even if this is just a quick and easy patch to appease the masses, it’s nice to see 343 being so upfront with the fans instead of going silent. It’s unclear how long it will take to slap together something more concrete, but if they could also ease up on the microtransactions, that would be great.

Halo Infinite will officially launch on December 8, 2021. The game will be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and will also be playable on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. The free-to-play multiplayer mode dropped three weeks ahead of schedule during the Xbox 20th anniversary stream, pulling in a massive swarm of players that broke a record for Xbox Game Studios on PC.

Source