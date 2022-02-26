Some Gamers are Getting Their Copies of Gran Turismo 7 Early Thanks to Amazon

Gran Turismo 7 officially releases next Friday, March 4 but digital edition buyers are currently able to “pre-load” the game in order to have all the data installed ready for when the game unlocked at 00:01AM.

However, some lucky gamers in the USA have been reporting that they have been receiving the game more than a week early from the retailer Amazon.

A GTPlanet member in Nevada reported that their Amazon order for a 25th Anniversary Edition of the game was appearing as out for delivery on Saturday, February 26. Some players had their delivery of the upcoming racing sim as early as Friday evening.

Strangely enough, the same thing happened with the games previous release, Gran Turismo 6, with it appearing in some game stores a week of launch.

With the review embargo still five days away, outlets aren’t permitted to show any of the gameplay footage, images or impressions until the embargo lifts on March 2. This is why it’s so unusual for Amazon to have shipped copies of the upcoming racing sim so early.

It appears that Amazon have now removed its listings of Gran Turismo 7, for an unknown reason so it can be expected that it is aware of the error.

