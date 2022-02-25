Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster: How To Get The Secret Characters | Shadow, Mog, Gogo & Umaro

Final Fantasy games are known for their secret characters that players might miss when playing for the first time. As fans of the series go back to revisit FF6 with the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster that released earlier this week, they are likely interested in picking up some of those optional characters.

Bringing new party members to your crew takes work, but it’s usually pretty worth it as optional party members have special abilities and powers that make them valuable.

This guide is a work in progress, check back for more soon!

Getting Final Fantasy 6 Optional Party Members

Gogo

Getting Gogo to join your party is relatively easy if the player knows where to look. Once you’ve completed the airship, he’ll be available at any time in the World of Ruin. To recruit him, fly to the northeastmost triangle-shaped island which is inhabited by the Zone Eater, a powerful enemy who can eat entire party members. Engage in a fight with the Zone Eater and let it swallow everyone in your party.

After being swallowed, you’ll find yourself in a brand new zone. Head south and continue through the area until you arrive at some bridges with people patrolling them. Jump from bridge to bridge without hitting any of the people until you’re across. Enter the next room with the save location.

After saving, continue on into the room where the ceiling crushes the ground. You should notice holes in the ceiling that will keep you and your party safe from being crushed. Hide in them as you make your way past the trap to avoid instant deaths from the ceiling. Travel into the next room.

In this room, jump from chest to chest to make it across the room and enter the final room at the end of the section. Gogo will be inside and, after talking to him, will permanently join your party for the rest of the game.

Shadow

Coming soon!

Umaro

Coming soon!

Mog

Coming soon!