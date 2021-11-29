Halo Infinite Console Players Want Cross-Play Turned Off

At just over a week until its official launch, Halo Infinite is careening towards yet another successful release in the long-running series. The game’s multiplayer has been keeping anxious players busy until December 8 and has largely been well-received by the community as a whole. Given its free price tag and availability on the PC, it’s been a welcome adventure for both veteran Halo-heads and newcomers to the series alike. Sadly, those playing on consoles aren’t having the best time, thanks in part to more and more hackers appearing since the multiplayer’s November 15 launch. Technically, the game is still in beta, so 343 Industries better come up with a sure-fire way to fix this issue before it escalates even more.

Countless videos have begun to surface online showing more and more players utilizing aimbots and wall-hacks, making the experience anything but enjoyable. Halo Infinite also doesn’t include killcam replays, which would be incredibly helpful–cheaters are also blocking Theater mode replays to prevent fair players from using video to report them. There’s also no in-game report button, which might be a good place for 343 to start.

@343Postums @Unyshek Just matched another cheater/hacker in Halo Infinite. Guy’s gamertag is EUGENEYY on Xbox. Let me turn off cross-play until you guys can get an actual anti-cheat implemented. pic.twitter.com/G9hwahtBRK — Response (@jcb_response) November 26, 2021

Currently, Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer puts PC players and console players in the same pool with no way to turn off cross-play. Those on PC have a clear advantage when it comes to easily-accessible cheats, so console players simply want a way to avoid matching with them for now–at least until the problem is less rampant. Fixing the issue entirely will be tough, but 343 will need to figure out a way before players get fed up.

Halo Infinite is scheduled to officially launch on December 8, 2021. The highly-anticipated title will be available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and will also be playable on Xbox Game Pass on launch day. The game’s multiplayer mode was released as a surprise three weeks ahead of schedule and managed to break a record for Xbox Game Studios in the process. While the game itself has seen plenty of positive feedback, many are lamenting the state of its microtransactions.

Source