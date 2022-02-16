Ninja Turtles: Seth Rogen Movie Will Release In 2023

Paramount Pictures revealed a flood of new projects in the works for Paramount+, including a confirmation that Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will get a theatrical release in 2023. The company also shared that a series of “villain-driven” TMNT films will also follow on Paramount+.

The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie was first announced in July 2020, boasting Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg as producers and Gravity Falls writer Jeff Rowe joining the project as well. Seth Rogan posted the following tease when the film was first announced. It hints at an August 11, 2023 release date in the top righthand corner, and appears to be a badly written school assignment from Leonardo. The notes show the Ninja Turtle is studying mutation, the periodic table, and possibly his own origins. While the timeframe of 2023 is the only confirmed release date for the film, perhaps fans can expect to watch the movie in August.

2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie will be the fourth attempt at launching a film franchise based on the reptilian characters sinch the release of the 1990 movie. Michael Bay attempted to revive the franchise in 2014 with his take on the Ninja Turtles, although it wasn’t well-received by fans. The upcoming project is said to be CG-animated and is currently in pre-production.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was in the news just a few days ago as well when a new trailer for the game Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was released. The new trailer features the character Master Splinter taking down a whole host of baddies. Check that out here.

Paramount announced several new and exciting projects in the works yesterday other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, along with a Knuckles TV series has been confirmed, A Quiet Place 3 is in the works, the upcoming Halo TV show will get a second season, and a lot more.

