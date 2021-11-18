Mass Effect 4 Trailer Detail Will Be Unveiled If BioWare Wins A Particular Game Award

There are many great and anticipated video game installments we can’t wait to get our hands-on. One of those is the next major Mass Effect video game which doesn’t really have much information. Despite not having much information available, there is still a big fan base waiting on details to emerge. Apparently, there is one detail in particular that BioWare might unveil if they secure a win from The Game Awards.

The Game Awards is a big event held annually. Here we get a celebration ceremony based around the video game industry. Just like other award ceremonies there are various categories. One of those categories is the best moment from 2020 The Game Awards show.

We enjoyed this moment. If we win this, ill reveal one thing about the trailer that we haven't so far. https://t.co/0iAlZ0EAdG — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) November 16, 2021

Among the different nominees is BioWare’s Mass Effect 4 announcement. Apparently, BioWare’s Michael Gamble, a project director, has tweeted out that he will unveil something new. This is if the game wins the award, which is apparently based around the trailer released already. So that doesn’t mean we’ll get anything new in particular to view. There’s really no way of knowing just what exactly this reveal will entail. Still, fans of the franchise are likely hoping that the moment wins the award for the development studio.

Again, Mass Effect 4 doesn’t have much in terms of information. We might not see this game for a good while. Hopefully, we’ll see something that tops the previous new installment for the franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda. All we can do is wait and see just what the developer has to unveil if the game wins the award.

