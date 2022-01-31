Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter to Detail Next Decade of MMO

Fans of Final Fantasy XIV are likely familiar with the Letter from the Producer stream. Every few months, game director and producer Naoki Yoshida and other developers sit down for a live stream to discuss the state of the MMO, announce updates, tease future content, and answer questions and comments from fans. Square Enix has now confirmed that the date of the next Letter is February 18, 2022 at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST. The stream will air on the official Final Fantasy XIV YouTube channel, Niconico, and Twitch, and will include live interpretation in English.

According to the Final Fantasy XIV Twitter account, fans are welcome to submit any questions relating to the Endwalker expansion on the official game forums. These will be forwarded to Yoshida who will answer as many as possible during the stream. Typically, the Letter from the Producer can run for upwards of three hours, with a recent broadcast prior to the Endwalker release reaching the seven-hour mark.

Yoshida has teased that the first half of this stream will detail–at least, loosely–the next 10 years of the MMO, while the second half will be a Q&A segment with the dev team. A preview of Patch 6.1’s content, expected to be added to the game in March, will also be teased. So far, the only piece of content announced for the 6.1 update is the Data Center Travel System, which is being implemented to help mitigate server congestion.

In a recent Radio Mog Station broadcast, Yoshi-P also revealed that more details regarding Patch 7.0 of XIV would be revealed sometime in February. Endwalker still has a way to go, however, and more hints regarding the upcoming story updates reveal that the characters Krile and Thancred will play more prominent roles.

Final Fantasy XIV is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Following the suspension of sales of the game due to increased server loads in mid-December, prospective players will once again be able to purchase the title as of January 25.

