Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Will Be Revealed This Year

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is going to be revealed this year. That’s according to the original director of Final Fantasy 7, Yoshinori Kitase. Speaking during an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7, Kitase had the following to say.

“We are hard at work on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that. In addition, with regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake [Part 2]… there will be more information… this year if we can.” Yoshinori Kitase, translation via VGC.

Although the above quote is not definitive, Kitase was then asked if he was certain that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 would be revealed this year.

“Well yeah. We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!” Yoshinori Kitase, translation via VGC.

This year is the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy 7 and also the 35th anniversary of the franchise. in celebration of the anniversaries, Square Enix released statements from Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura.

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

The statements both promise exciting Final Fantasy 7 related projects in the works to celebrate the anniversary. Although Remake Part 2 is unlikely to be released in time to celebrate the anniversary. Recent leaks have suggested that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is being held back to allow for the release of Final Fantasy 16. 2023 is being thrown around as a release year for Remake Part 2 but it hinges on the release of Final Fantasy 16. Final Fantasy 16 was delayed by half a year due to COVID and Square Enix reportedly doesn’t want to take attention from its new mainline entry into the series. For Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 to launch in 2023, Final Fantasy 16 would presumably have to release this year. If Final Fantasy 16 slips into 2023, then Remake Part 2 could be pushed back.

