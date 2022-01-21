Dragon Age 4 Has “No Chance” Of 2022 Release, According To Leaker

According to recent reports, fans can almost certainly not expect Dragon Age 4 to release this year. The upcoming BioWare developed game has never had a release date and ongoing rumors have consistently said the next installment in the Dragon Age series is in development hell.

Industry insider, Tom Henderson revealed on Twitter yesterday, “A source with knowledge of EA’s plans has said there’s ‘no chance’ that Dragon Age 4 will release in 2022.” Henderson has been known to accurately leak information on the game industry in the past and his claim was also corroborated by GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb.

Grubb reported just yesterday, “Dragon Age 4 is still in the works, but don’t expect to see it for at least a full year from now at the earliest.” Continuing, “But don’t take that to mean early 2023. A summer release is the earliest possible timeframe for the launch of Dragon Age 4, and even that is a vague hope more than a real target.”

According to Henderson’s timeline, EA will focus on the releases of the next installment of Need for Speed and the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2022. Although, neither game has been officially revealed. An improved, rerelease of Battlefield 2042 could be in the works as well, some reports have even suggested that the company is considering making the game free-to-play after a disappointing reception from gamers and critics.

While Dragon Age 4 has been in production for several years now, developers have attempted to tide fans over with teaser trailers and game artwork. Little information is known so far, but BioWare has said the new game will be set in Teninter Imperium, an unexplored continent in the Dragon Age universe. It’s also been confirmed that fans can look forward to seeing some returning characters.

Dragon Age 4 was originally built to be similar to the multiplayer game Anthem. However, after the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the game was completely reworked to be single-player only.

Stay tuned for more developments concerning Dragon Age 4.

Source