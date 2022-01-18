Dying Light 2 File Size on Xbox Twice as Large as on PS5

Dying Light 2 is less than three weeks from release and certain console players might want to free up the necessary storage for the new entry to the Techland series. While those picking up the game for the PS5 won’t need too much room on their SSD, those with an Xbox could be in trouble. According to a new leak, Dying Light 2 on the PlayStation 5 will come in at 32.5 GB–not too terrible for an open-world game. PC players can expect to allot 60 GB, but Xbox players will need 72 GB, over twice the size of the PS5 version.

It’s likely that the PlayStation 5 version of Dying Light 2 makes use of tools provided to developers from Sony, allowing them to reduce the amount of storage space a game will take up on the console. Certain games take up less room on the PlayStation 5 than on the PlayStation 4.

Mark Cerny, the lead system architect on the PlayStation 5, explained that the console uses Integrated IO and Invisible Compression, the latter being a tool to handle the decompression process. As those with the elusive console know, it doesn’t have the largest SSD to begin with, so this is a big help.

Dying Light 2 will be released on February 4, 2022, with pre-loads starting the day before for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The game takes place 20 years after the events of the 2015 title Dying Light, and follows a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell.

The title will include over 500 unique items for players to equip. Although developer Techland originally stated that the title would take over 500 hours to complete, they later corrected this, explaining that the main story would take around 20 hours with the side quests taking an additional 80. The 500-hour estimation comes after factoring in the main quest, side quests, all choices, all endings, completing the map, and finding every collectible and piece of dialogue.

