Back 4 Blood Is Too Hard Says Developer

Turtle Rock Studios, the developer of Back 4 Blood, has admitted in a Reddit post that the game is currently too hard. The game became more difficult after an update earlier this month. That caused players to complain about the challenge on social media. Turtle Rock said in the Reddit post that “issues and bugs” are currently making the game harder than they had intended.

Turtle Rock has said that they’re working on getting the difficulty right after the latest update. The studio says “Difficulty needs to be our ‘baby bear’ in Back 4 Blood,” as they try to make the difficulty “just right”. The studio also said that they want the game to be “tense”, “challenging”, and players “barely squeaking into the saferoom with a horde hot on your heels and feeling that rush.” However, they do not want the difficulty of the game to be “unmanageable”.

Getting the difficulty of games “just right” is a constant challenge for developers. Many gamers enjoy difficult games but the difficulty has to come from good game mechanics that can be beaten with practice. Games that make things difficult in “cheap” ways are not going to have much-staying power. If the developers of Back 4 Blood didn’t address the issues with the difficulty, the player base would likely drop off after a few months.

Turtle Rock admits as much in their post, “We do not want it to be unfair. That is our mission. Players must have agency. They must win and lose, prevail or perish, by their own actions. Skill, planning, and teamwork should carry the day. That’s the goal.”

It’s good news for fans that Turtle Rock has acknowledged the issues with difficulty that players have found. Hopefully, for Back 4 Blood fans, the difficulty updates come sooner rather than later.

For more details on how Turtle Rock plans to improve the difficulty of Back 4 Blood, click the source below.

Source