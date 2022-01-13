PlayStation 5 Restock Rumored For Select GameStop Retailer Locations

The PlayStation 5 is a very desirable console right now. However, consumers have been going through some headaches just trying to get this game platform at launch. With that said, the console is still dealing a tough time getting itself readily available to retailers. So instead, consumers are flocking to online stock and in-store events to acquire the latest consoles. Fortunately, there have been several sources online to help highlight some new upcoming restock events.

Potential players looking to get a PS5 unit might have to deal with some obstacles. It’s either a slim chance of picking one up at retailers or going through a reseller online. If you choose the latter, you’re dealing with a drastic price increase. Fortunately, there might be some bundle deals that could be a bit easier to get. You’ll be paying about the same amount for these console bundles compared to just the console itself online on eBay.

However, if you’re willing to spend a bit more money, GameStop is the retailer to watch. According to a few online industry insiders, there is a PlayStation 5 event coming out. While not official at the moment, the reports circulating online suggest that Friday, January 14, 2022, will see a PlayStation 5 bundle deal at GameStop locations. These will be select locations and will likely be about $800. That’s, of course, the number figure going on right now, as we’ll have to wait to see if this bundle ends up being real or not.

There are reports that the PlayStation 5 bundle will include a couple of games, another DualSense controller, and a gift card for the GameStop retailer. That’s not a bad deal especially depending on the games. After all, if you’re entirely new to the platform and don’t have a PlayStation 4, this might be about what you could end up spending anyways to ensure you have enough content to enjoy with the latest platform. But, again, this is all rumored right now as we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to come out.

