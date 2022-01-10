Final Fantasy XIV expansion coming by the End of February, Says Yoshi-P

Square Enix studios Director spoke about the possible Final Fantasy XIV expansion coming in February. Final Fantasy XIV has been a huge success ever since its release in 2013. The game’s increasing player base has helped the company during its poor financial year. With 25 million registered players and increasing, the game has made huge advances in December 2021. Square Enix constantly supports the game with post-launch releases to keep the players engaged.

Naoki Yoshida who is also known as Yoshi-P, the game director was a part of the Radio Mog show. Radio Mog show’s interview is completely in Japanese with no English translation for the audience. In the four-hour-long interview, he gives out information about the next Final Fantasy XIV expansion. The new expansion is said to be released by the end of February.

In the upcoming expansion, Yoshi-p mentioned that the game will have “drastic new changes that will take everyone by surprise.” The update will take the game to version 7.0 with some major changes to the game.

Although it is unclear what Yoshi-p means by drastic changes, there are speculations stating that he might be hinting a new expansion for the game. Final Fantasy XIV recently receive the expansion Endwalker which was very well received by fans. Many say that the update has made the game almost perfect which makes it difficult to understand what the director means by drastic changes.

Yoshi-P has let the audience know that Krile and Thancred will play a vital role in the new expansion. That being said there is no mention of the story or structure of the game being changed.

There have been many patches and expansions for the game since 2013. The studio released the first major expansion, Heavensward, in 2015. Final Fantasy XIV Stormblood expansion followed it in 2017 and won the expansion of the year award. They announced the third major expansion, Shadowbringers in 2019 with Endwalker being the fourth and most recent major expansion. Endwalker received critical acclaim for its story, soundtrack, and narrative and took the game to another level. Many fans of the series cant wait to see what Yoshi-p meant by his statement.

Source