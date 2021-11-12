Genshin Impact Version 2.3 Update Coming This Month

Massively profitable gacha title Genshin Impact will get its version 2.3 update on November 24, 2021, and players got a peek at what they could expect during a special live stream via MiHoYo. Absolutely packed with new content, the game is seeing no sign of slowing down as it continues to amass a worldwide fanbase at record speeds: in the United States, the game’s release was the largest launch of a mobile RPG in history. From new characters and quests to new events and rewards, fans will have plenty to do for months to come.

A new trailer was also released for version 2.3:

The first new character is Arataki Itto, a gang leader from Inazuma who uses a giant club as a weapon. This is who you’re after if you want to deal damage, as Itto also has a pet Bull that can help bring enemies down. The second new character, Garou, is a bow-wielding resistance member who is intended as a support. Two limited-time banners will be unveiled during the first phase up the update for the first time ever, while Albedo and Eula’s’ re-runs will pop up at the same time. More details regarding this will be released in the coming days.

A new story quest for Itto titled ‘Taurus Iracundus’ is coming along with some hangout events for Gorou and Beidou. The Golden Wolflord is a new open-world boss on Watatsumi Island.

As can be seen in the trailer, the main event for this update is Shadows Amidst Snowstorms which takes place in Dragonspine. Those who want to participate will need to be Adventure Rank 20, and a number of neat rewards are available in this event. Players can collect snowman components, and building snowmen will also yield rewards–these snowmen are permanent too, so if you want to decorate, go for it.

Genshin Impact is currently available to play on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices. It is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in the future, although an exact date has not been specified. As of October 2021, the title had grossed over $2 billion.

