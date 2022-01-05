Alienware Announces The First QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

Alienware has announced a major new addition to its gaming monitor line-up: The world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor. The monitor in question is a 3440×1440 34″ curved ultra-wide display with a 175hz refresh rate. The monitor also comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one Display Port, and 4 USB 3.2 ports that can be used as a hub.

QD-OLED is one of the biggest technologies at this year’s CES with Sony having announced the first-ever QD-OLED TV earlier this week. Samsung and LG are also expected to bring some QD-OLED TVs to CES later this week. It’s also rumored that Samsung may have its own QD-OLED gaming monitor to unveil too.

QD-OLED is an evolution of OLED technology. When Sony announced its new QD-OLED TV the company said it would boast 200% more color saturation than LED TVs while also providing wider viewing angles and better black levels. Gamers can expect the same kind of results from the new Alienware AW3423DW when it launches on March 29, 2022.

OLED panels have been noticeably absent from gaming monitors despite being a staple in the TV market for years now. A combination of burn-in issues and the motion blur that OLED panels can have has meant that the better color displays haven’t been widely used in the computing market. To counter worries consumers may have, Alienware is offering a 3-year warranty with the new monitor that covers burn-in. Hopefully, that means the company has solved the issues by using QD-OLED technology.

There’s no price announced for the Alienware AW3423DW yet. Currently, Alienware sells the AW3821DW 38″ curved gaming monitor with the same equivalent resolution and 144hz refresh rate for $1,949. Although it can currently be bought on sale for $1,459. Expect a price north of that model when the new QD-OLED ultra-wide Alienware monitor is released later this year.

