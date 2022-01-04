Nvidia Announces New RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card

Nvidia GeForce Senior VP, Jeff Fisher, announced what he called “a monster of a GPU,” the RTX 3090 Ti at CES 2022. This is the most powerful gaming graphics card in the company’s history.

The upcoming GPU will arrive early this year, Nvidia is utilizing its most powerful Ampere GPU to create the RTX 3090 Ti. The beast of a GPU will have a whopping 10,752 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM which was also present in the original RTX 3090. Nvidia has increased the VRAM speed to 21 Gbps, whereas the original GPU was 19.5 Gbps. The RTX 3090 Ti will have 40 shader TFLOPS which is nearly 5 TFLOPS more than its predecessor. Nvidia described the GPU’s power by calling it a “BFGPU,” referencing the classic Doom weapon. Despite the big numbers and confidence from Nvidia, the RTX 3090 Ti is not expected to blow the RTX 3090 out of the water. The RTX 3090 can handle just about any game at 4K with over 60 FPS. Where the RTX 3090 Ti may separate itself from the RTX 3090 is with games at 8K. Although the RTX 3090 can run some games at just a touch under 60 FPS in 8K, perhaps the RTX 3090 Ti will be able to push those borderline games over the 60 FPS threshold. Either way, this isn’t a graphics card for the average consumer.

Nvidia also announced the entry-level RTX 3050 graphics cards in their presentation today for $249. Great for gamers not quite willing to spend 10x more, which is what the RTX 3090 Ti is likely to cost.

There is no confirmed release date for the RTX 3090 Ti, but Nvidia has promised that more information will be released later this month. Expect a late January or early February launch for this monster of a card.

