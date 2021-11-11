Hogwarts Legacy Showcase Coming Soon According To Industry Insider

Harry Potter fans who have fallen in love with the universe of the IP have plenty of new content coming in 2022. First, we have the upcoming film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Likewise, in 2022, we will finally get our hands on Hogwarts Legacy. However, if you have been following the game very long, you know it’s been a dry spell in terms of new content information.

While the game was supposed to come out this year, developers have opted to push the game back into 2022. That’s not much of a surprise because so many other titles were pushed back. Covid-19 is forcing some studios to hold off on their upcoming release, thanks to the worldwide pandemic outbreak. So while we know that Hogwarts Legacy is coming, fans have been waiting patiently for some new trailers, a teaser, or just some general information about what the game will entail.

Today we’re finding out that industry insider Millie Amand has taken to their Twitter account. With a gif of Hogwarts Legacy, the user tweeted out “soon,” which could mean a new trailer is coming. Previously we were expecting this game to show up during the Sony’s State of Play. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, so we were left with another potential video game-focused event this year. Speculation is now on The Game Awards.

The Game Awards is an event where developers are recognized for their incredible works this year. However, outside of just being an award show, we get some new trailers and surprises about what’s to come in the following year. That’s left some fans hoping that one trailer will at least be new content and information regarding Hogwarts Legacy. Add in the fact that a reputable industry insider is also claiming the information is coming soon, and The Game Awards could be a safe bet. That event takes place on December 9, 2021, which is an event well worth watching.

