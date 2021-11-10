Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Receiving Day One 3GB Update

The Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will reportedly be getting a 3GB update on the day of their release. The update will be adding several online and end-game features to the highly anticipated games.

The patch to the 2006 remakes will update the games to version 1.1.0 and will require 3GB of available space. Nintendo recommends players download the update before starting the game but players who download their copy from the Nintendo eShop will not have a separate update.

Nintendo released patch notes to the update stating that it will add online communication features for Grand Underground, Super Contest Show, and Union room. It will also give players the ability to receive Mystery Gifts. More playable content such as Ramanas Park will be added which opens up once players enter the Hall of Fame and the update will also add several in-game cutscenes and animations, as well as bug fixes.

Play Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shing Pearl on November 19 and view the patch notes to the update below:

Communication functions added for the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, Union Room, and Mystery Gift You’ll be able to enjoy local and internet communication functions of game features like the Grand Underground, Super Contest Shows, and the Union Room. You’ll also be able to receive gifts via Mystery Gift.

Post–Hall of Fame elements added Some game elements you’ll be able to enjoy after entering the Hall of Fame, such as Ramanas Park, will be implemented. Note: If you have game data that reflects that you have already entered the Hall of Fame, you can play these elements immediately after updating the software.

Some in-game movies and animation added Certain animated scenes and movies, including the opening movie that plays when the software is opened and the ending movie, will be implemented. Note: An opening movie has been added that plays when the software is opened. You can see it by closing the game and re-opening it with existing save data. Note: An ending movie has been added. Even if you have already reflected entering the Hall of Fame on your save data, you can see the ending by entering the Hall of Fame again.

Some issues have also been fixed for more pleasant gameplay.

Source