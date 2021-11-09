Super Mario Odyssey Successor Will Get Expanded In New Ways According To Miyamoto

Nintendo is quite the iconic video game company. There was also a slew of exemplary video game title releases with the line of consoles released from the company. Among those IPs, one of the more recognizable franchises is Super Mario. The IP has been around since the days of the Nintendo Entertainment System and its also seen several changes. For instance, with the Nintendo 64, we saw the jump to 3D Mario games.

However, the Nintendo company didn’t just stick with 3D games going forward. We’ve still seen the continued release for side-scrolling Mario titles. These side-scrolling games can typically be a bit easier to handle if you’re brand new to gaming. Although, the last mainline 3D release for Mario was such a heavy hitter that Nintendo has their work cut out for them. Super Mario Odyssey was released for the Nintendo Switch exclusively back in 2017 and continued to be one of the best-selling exclusives for the platform.

During a Nintendo earnings briefing, legendary developer Shigeru Miyamoto talked about the next 3D Mario game. Unfortunately, details don’t go all that in-depth of what we can expect. Instead, the developer made note that they are looking to expand on the series. Miyamoto wants to expand on 3D Mario games in new ways, but just how it will differ from past installments remains to be seen. Still, it’s clear that the developer is not out of ideas with this franchise. Decades later and fans are still enjoying Mario games regularly.

For now, it’s a mystery as to what the next 3D Mario game will feature and if it will even land on the Nintendo Switch. We could very well not see the next 3D installment until the Nintendo Switch successor. We’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo opts to do. In the meantime, those of you who missed out on Super Mario Odyssey can check out our Before You Buy coverage of the game in the video embedded above.

Source