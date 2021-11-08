PlayStation 5 Hackers Are Getting Closer To Finding A Jailbreak

The PlayStation 5 is one of the latest console platforms to hit the marketplace. Of course, we probably didn’t need to tell you that. Still, this console is incredibly hard to find, and that might have swayed some players to assume a jailbreak for this device might be a good way off. Regardless, it looks like there are groups actively working on getting this device hacked and loaded up with unofficial software.

There are plenty of hackers looking for exploits on the different consoles and devices launched into the marketplace. Of course, companies like Sony attempts to prevent jailbreaks from happening. When a jailbreak is discovered, it usually comes with voids to your warranty and the fact that Sony could lose out some money. Piracy can run rampant with players obtaining video games to load on their console without paying for them.

Translation: We got all (symmetric) ps5 root keys. They can all be obtained from software – including per-console root key, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 — fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) November 8, 2021

Then there’s the fact that software such as emulators can be loaded on the PlayStation 5 console. While it’s typically inevitable to prevent a jailbreak, it looks like the group Failoverflow has managed to gain the PlayStation 5 root keys, which is a notable milestone. With that said, there are still plenty of mysteries behind the security measures for the PlayStation 5. As a result, it’s unknown just how long it will take before a jailbreak starts making its way online.

Additionally, there usually are incentives given out by companies when an exploit is discovered. That has allowed some notable exploits to get patched up before fully being unveiled to the public. For now, most consumers are not as worried about jailbreaks as they are in getting their hands on a PlayStation 5. These latest generation console platforms are incredibly tough to find. Since they launched last year, their stock is consistently selling out at various retailers.

